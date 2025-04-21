Camp Blaz opens first chow hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz eat at the chow hall during the grand opening event at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2025. The food service Marines with MCB Camp Blaz and civilian workforce personnel played a key role in establishing the very first Camp Blaz-owned chow hall by developing the menu, setting hours of operation, and implementing procedures necessary for successful operations. This event marks a major milestone for Camp Blaz as one of the first of many completed facilities in the ongoing base development. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)