    NMCB 133 Deployed as Civic Action Team, Palau [Image 5 of 6]

    NMCB 133 Deployed as Civic Action Team, Palau

    PALAU

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Cavalluzzo 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    250418-N-OE155-1001 AIRAI, Palau (April 18, 2025) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Keron Turton, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, performs camp maintenance power washing sidewalks on Camp Katuu in Airai, Palau, April 18, 2025. CAT Palau is an integral part of the 30th Naval Mobile Construction mission and the U.S mission in the Pacific to assist and support the development of the Republic of Palau through agreements made in the Compact of Free Association between two nations. The CAT consists of Army, Navy, Air Force construction engineers who perform six month rotational deployments to Palau to support the local community with engineering projects. Originally and strictly a Navy effort, CAT’s have been present in Palau since 1970. (U.S Navy Photo by Builder 2nd Class Riley Cavalluzzo)

