NMCB 133 Deployed as Civic Action Team, Palau

250416-N-OE155-1002 KOROR, Palau (April 16, 2025) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Kyle Haberdash, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion(NMCB) 133, works with his apprentice, Sammi Kailang, on a community construction driveway project filling potholes and smoothing a parking lot in Koror, Palau, April 16, 2025. CAT Palau is an integral part of the 30th Naval Mobile Construction mission and the U.S mission in the Pacific to assist and support the development of the Republic of Palau through agreements made in the Compact of Free Association between two nations. The CAT consists of Army, Navy, Air Force construction engineers who perform six month rotational deployments to Palau to support the local community with engineering projects. Originally and strictly a Navy effort, CAT’s have been present in Palau since 1970. (U.S Navy Photo by Builder 2nd Class Riley Cavalluzzo)