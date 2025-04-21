Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Deployed as Civic Action Team, Palau [Image 2 of 6]

    NMCB 133 Deployed as Civic Action Team, Palau

    PALAU

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Cavalluzzo 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    250415-N-OE155-1001 KOROR, Palau (April 15, 2025) Builder 1st Class Stormie Schauer, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, oversees her apprentice, Ralphy Harry, as he secures floorboards to a playground in Koror, Palau April 15, 2025. CAT Palau is an integral part of the 30th Naval Mobile Construction mission and the U.S mission in the Pacific to assist and support the development of the Republic of Palau through agreements made in the Compact of Free Association between two nations. The CAT consists of Army, Navy, Air Force construction engineers who perform six month rotational deployments to Palau to support the local community with engineering projects. Originally and strictly a Navy effort, CAT’s have been present in Palau since 1970. (U.S Navy Photo by Builder 2nd Class Riley Cavalluzzo)

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

