USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2025) — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Christopher DeAngelis, Director of Clinical Support Services (DCSS) at U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, leads a service dress whites uniform inspection for DCSS.

Uniform inspections are a long-standing Navy tradition dating back to the 19th century, aimed at ensuring military discipline, professionalism, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama)