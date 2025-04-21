YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2025) — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Christopher DeAngelis, Director of Clinical Support Services (DCSS) at U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, leads a service dress whites uniform inspection for DCSS.
Uniform inspections are a long-standing Navy tradition dating back to the 19th century, aimed at ensuring military discipline, professionalism, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 21:18
|Photo ID:
|8990452
|VIRIN:
|250410-N-SK815-1004
|Resolution:
|1920x1367
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection [Image 14 of 14], by AI HAZAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.