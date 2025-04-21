Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection [Image 4 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection

    JAPAN

    04.08.2025

    Photo by AI HAZAMA 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2025) — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Christopher DeAngelis, Director of Clinical Support Services (DCSS) at U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, leads a service dress whites uniform inspection for DCSS.
    Uniform inspections are a long-standing Navy tradition dating back to the 19th century, aimed at ensuring military discipline, professionalism, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 21:18
    Photo ID: 8990453
    VIRIN: 250410-N-SK815-1003
    Resolution: 1498x1920
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection [Image 14 of 14], by AI HAZAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection
    USNMRTC Yokosuka DCSS Dress White Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download