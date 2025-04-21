Army Corps of Engineers Teams support California Wildfire recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Maria Pascual, Saint Louis District, and 1st Lt. Matthew Sauter, Sacramento District meet with residents at the Eaton Spring Celebration in Altadena, California, April 19.



USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.