    Army Corps of Engineers Teams support California Wildfire recovery [Image 2 of 6]

    Army Corps of Engineers Teams support California Wildfire recovery

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Jordan Raiff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Capt. Maria Pascual, Saint Louis District, and 1st Lt. Matthew Sauter, Sacramento District meet with residents at the Eaton Spring Celebration in Altadena, California, April 19.

    USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 20:59
    Photo ID: 8990429
    VIRIN: 250419-A-IP039-7718
    Resolution: 4898x2833
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Army Corps of Engineers Teams support California Wildfire recovery [Image 6 of 6], by Jordan Raiff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    debris
    LAWildfires25
    SoCalWildFires25

