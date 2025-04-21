Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Military Children with Purplefest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military family members pose in front of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) “Humvee” at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area’s (PRFTA) Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Facility parking lot, April 11, 2025. The Humvee was one of four military vehicles on display at PRFTA’s Month of the Military Child Purplefest celebration. More than 50 children participated in the event held in celebration of the Department of Defense's observance of the Month of the Military Child.