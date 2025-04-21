Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Military Children with Purplefest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Month of the Military Child (MOMC) Purplefest participants compete in a sack race at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) fitness field next to the garrison’s Army and Air Forces Exchange Service (AAFES) Express facility, April 11, 2025. PRFTA hosted Purplefest, a celebration honoring the resilience and sacrifices of military children, April 11, 2025. More than 50 children participated in the event held in celebration of the Department of Defense's observance of the Month of the Military Child.