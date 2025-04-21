Month of the Military Child (MOMC) Purplefest participants compete in a sack race at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) fitness field next to the garrison’s Army and Air Forces Exchange Service (AAFES) Express facility, April 11, 2025. PRFTA hosted Purplefest, a celebration honoring the resilience and sacrifices of military children, April 11, 2025. More than 50 children participated in the event held in celebration of the Department of Defense's observance of the Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8990312
|VIRIN:
|250411-A-SV101-4203
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Military Children with Purplefest [Image 5 of 5], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.