    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Military Children with Purplefest [Image 5 of 5]

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Military Children with Purplefest

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Month of the Military Child (MOMC) Purplefest participants compete in a sack race at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) fitness field next to the garrison’s Army and Air Forces Exchange Service (AAFES) Express facility, April 11, 2025. PRFTA hosted Purplefest, a celebration honoring the resilience and sacrifices of military children, April 11, 2025. More than 50 children participated in the event held in celebration of the Department of Defense's observance of the Month of the Military Child.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 19:01
    Photo ID: 8990312
    VIRIN: 250411-A-SV101-4203
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Military Children with Purplefest [Image 5 of 5], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

