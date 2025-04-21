Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Military Children with Purplefest

Dublin, Calif. – More than 50 Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) youth painted rocks, made “Slime,” and just had fun all with a purple theme, during PRFTA’s inaugural Purplefest celebration honoring military children, April 11, 2025. Purple represents a blending of all the service branches’ colors: the Air Force, Navy, Space Force, and Coast Guard’s blues, the Army’s green, and the Marines’ red.

PRFTA’s Purplefest was part of the Department of Defense’s annual Month of the Military Child (MOMC) which honors the 1.6 million military children worldwide for their sacrifices and resilience in support of their parents’ service to their country.

The event, held at PRFTA’s Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Express Shoppette and the garrison’s athletic field, provided the military children with a chance for camaraderie with other children and a variety of activities, including the painting, crafts and the opportunity to explore military vehicles up-close.

“We are incredibly proud host Purplefest honoring the remarkable children of our service members,” said PRFTA’s Child and Youth Services Outreach Services Director, Wendy Hickman-Miller, who organized the event with partner AAFES.

“These children demonstrate incredible strength and adaptability as they navigate the demands of military life, including frequent moves, parental deployments, and the constant adaptation to new schools and communities,” said Hickman-Miller.

She added that most military-connected children will move up to nine times between kindergarten and high school graduation.

“I think sometimes we forget that children and youth may emotionally struggle transitioning from home to home, and they also take on the stresses and worries of their parents,” she said.

For 15-year-old, Katlyn Bellinger, having a military parent is about persistence and adaptability. “Being a military child means you have to be resilient and keep persevering through the hard times,” said Bellinger.

Hickman-Miller added that Purplefest was not only a celebration but also an opportunity for families to connect with one another, sharing experiences and building a sense of community, reminding military children that they are not alone on their journey.

“Events like Purplefest are crucial for building morale and strengthening the bonds within our military community,” said PRFTA’s Garrison Commander, Lt. Col. Richard King, who was at Purplefest with his family.

“It’s a chance to celebrate these incredible children and let them know how much we value their strength and sacrifice.”

“Being a member of the U.S. military is a choice,” added King. “But our children are not given the same choice. Our kids are often subjected to stressful moves and lose connections to their friends. Events like this Purplefest is just a small token of thanks for what they go through.”

PRFTA is a United States Army Reserve garrison located in Dublin, California, and is home to more than 100 units and organizations. It is committed to supporting the local community and providing a range of services and programs for military families. PRFTA is a sub-installation of Fort Hunter Ligget, located 156 miles south in Monterey County, California.

