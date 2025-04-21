INSURV aboard USS Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) pose for a photo after a damage control equipment inspection on the flight deck while underway in the Pacific Ocean, April 22, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)