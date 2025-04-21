Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INSURV aboard USS Somerset [Image 2 of 4]

    INSURV aboard USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Rolando Botello remotely operates an MK46 30mm gun weapon system from the combat information center during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, April 22, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Inspection
    INSURV
    Training
    Train to fight
    Material Condition

