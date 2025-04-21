INSURV aboard USS Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Jamilette Cano monitors a propulsion and auxiliary control console in the central control station aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, April 22, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)