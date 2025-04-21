Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    145th Airlift Wing Supports South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    145th Airlift Wing Supports South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Aircrew from the 156th Airlift Squadron, North Carolina Air National Guard, transport troops, equipment, and machinery in support of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s Exercise Fox Madness, Feb. 28 – March 2, 2025. The mission, conducted in a simulated Forward Operating Site environment, showcased seamless coordination between SCANG service members and NCANG pilots and loadmasters to ensure efficient and effective airlift operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 16:46
    Photo ID: 8990040
    VIRIN: 250301-Z-FC803-1041
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.35 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Supports South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCANG
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145AW
    nccitizenairmen

