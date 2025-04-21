Aircrew from the 156th Airlift Squadron, North Carolina Air National Guard, transport troops, equipment, and machinery in support of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s Exercise Fox Madness, Feb. 28 – March 2, 2025. The mission, conducted in a simulated Forward Operating Site environment, showcased seamless coordination between SCANG service members and NCANG pilots and loadmasters to ensure efficient and effective airlift operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8990040
|VIRIN:
|250301-Z-FC803-1041
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.35 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
145th Airlift Wing Supports South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise
145th Airlift Wing Supports South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise
