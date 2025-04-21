145th Airlift Wing Supports South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. – Airmen from the North Carolina Air National Guard’s 145th Airlift Wing played a key role in supporting the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing during their Fox Madness exercise, held February 28 through March 3, 2025.



Fox Madness is designed to enhance the 169th Fighter Wing’s ability to execute mission-ready Airmen operations by requiring personnel to perform cross-functional tasks in unfamiliar and rigid environments. The exercise tested Airmen’s adaptability, resilience, and operational readiness under challenging conditions.



The 156th Airlift Squadron provided critical airlift support, transporting personnel and equipment necessary to sustain the training scenario. The squadron’s C-17 Globemaster III aircraft delivered essential logistics, ensuring the exercise’s success while allowing participating Airmen to engage in realistic deployment operations.



“Our role in this exercise is to ensure that the 169th Fighter Wing has the resources they need to execute their mission,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Krutzig, 156th Airlift Squadron loadmaster. “This exercise not only strengthens their capabilities but also reinforces our ability to operate efficiently in a joint environment as we would in a deployed environment.”



Throughout the exercise, the 156th Airlift Squadron’s crews conducted multiple airlift missions, simulating real-world scenarios that Airmen could encounter in deployed operations. The collaboration between the two units demonstrated the seamless integration of air mobility and fighter operations, a key component in maintaining combat readiness.



“These exercises are helpful in preparing us for contingency operations,” said Captain Phillip Mallette, 156th Airlift Squadron pilot. “By working alongside the 169th Fighter Wing and embedding into their exercise, we’re building stronger relationships and refining our ability to support rapid deployments.”



The participation of the 145th Airlift Wing in Fox Madness underscores the importance of joint training initiatives between Air National Guard units, ensuring mission effectiveness and readiness for future operations.

