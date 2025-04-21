Chile’s Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Adm. Pablo Niemann Figari and U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), pose for a photo at SOUTHCOM headquarters April 23, 2025, in Doral, Florida. Niemann visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Chilean bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)