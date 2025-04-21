Chile’s Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Adm. Pablo Niemann Figari and U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), walk to the entrance of the SOUTHCOM headquarters as honors are rendered, April 23, 2025, in Doral, Florida. Niemann visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Chilean bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)