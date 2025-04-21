Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chile’s Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chile’s Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Chilean Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Adm. Pablo Niemann Figari and U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), walk to the entrance of the SOUTHCOM headquarters as honors are rendered, April 23, 2025, in Doral, Florida. Niemann visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Chilean bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 8989582
    VIRIN: 250423-F-KR213-1076
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.87 MB
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chile’s Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chile’s Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM
    Chile’s Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM
    Chile’s Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download