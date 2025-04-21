Chile’s Top Military Officer Visits SOUTHCOM

Chilean Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Adm. Pablo Niemann Figari is greeted by U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), upon arrival to SOUTHCOM headquarters, April 23, 2025, in Doral, Florida. Niemann visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Chilean bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
