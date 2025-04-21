USACE officials provide training for contrators conducting debris removal in North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

George Minges (left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lead debris subject matter expert, and Ryan Weaver, USACE waterway debris removal mission manager, provide opening remarks from the USACE field office in Ashville, North Carolina, during a virtual training session for contractors and quality assurance personnel, April 22, 2025. The session focused on debris removal operations in Western North Carolina. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)