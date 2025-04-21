USACE officials provide training for contrators conducting debris removal in North Carolina

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A computer screen displays participants joining a virtual training session as George Minges, USACE lead debris subject matter expert, navigates the presentation, April 22, 2025. The training provided both initial and refresher guidance for contractors and quality assurance inspectors supporting Hurricane Helene debris removal efforts in Western North Carolina. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 12:42
    Photo ID: 8989565
    VIRIN: 250422-A-US975-1103
    Resolution: 6140x4094
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    USACE
    Debris
    Training
    Disaster Recovery
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

