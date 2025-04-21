USACE officials provide training for contrators conducting debris removal in North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A computer screen displays participants joining a virtual training session as George Minges, USACE lead debris subject matter expert, navigates the presentation, April 22, 2025. The training provided both initial and refresher guidance for contractors and quality assurance inspectors supporting Hurricane Helene debris removal efforts in Western North Carolina. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)