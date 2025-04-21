Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE officials provide training for contrators conducting debris removal in North Carolina [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE officials provide training for contrators conducting debris removal in North Carolina

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A slide outlines the agenda for a virtual training session conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, April 22, 2025. The session covered key topics related to debris removal operations and quality assurance in support of Hurricane Helene recovery efforts across Western North Carolina. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by MIchael Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 12:42
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    TAGS

    USACE
    Debris
    Training
    Disaster Recovery
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

