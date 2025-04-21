Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Shines a Spotlight on IT Department [Image 7 of 7]

    Navy Medicine Shines a Spotlight on IT Department

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    (250416-N-IX644-1012) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Tyrone Baugh, a native of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, and the senior help desk support lead in the Information Technology and Communication Services (ITACS) department, briefs Sailors in onboarding training at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, April 16, 2025. For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals as well as experienced support staff – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 12:02
    Photo ID: 8989450
    VIRIN: 250416-N-IX644-1012
    Resolution: 5322x3801
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NEW YORK, US
    Navy Medicine Shines a Spotlight on IT Department

    Navy Medicine
    cybersecurity
    BUMED

