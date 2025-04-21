Navy Medicine Shines a Spotlight on IT Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(250416-N-IX644-1070) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Daniel Eguez, left, a native of Gaithersburg, Maryland and a video-teleconferencing analyst, Tyrone Baugh, center, a native of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, and the senior help desk support lead, and Russell Lockwood, a information system security officer, all working in the Information Technology and Communication Services (ITACS) department, collaborate on a system issue at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, April 16, 2025. For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals as well as experienced support staff – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)