Navy Medicine Shines a Spotlight on IT Department

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Daniel Eguez, left, a native of Gaithersburg, Maryland and a video-teleconferencing analyst, Tyrone Baugh, center, a native of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, and the senior help desk support lead, and Russell Lockwood, a information system security officer, all working in the Information Technology and Communication Services (ITACS) department, collaborate on a system issue at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, April 16, 2025.

In today’s fast-paced digital world, the backbone of any successful organization is its Information Technology (IT) department. Help desk technicians work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that everything from networks to software systems to cybersecurity run smoothly, allowing Navy Medicine to stay connected and ready.



At U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), the IT and Communication Services (ITACS) department plays a crucial role in supporting warfighting operations, from troubleshooting technical issues to implementing innovative solutions that drive efficiency and readiness.



Led by Francis Dada, department head and a native of Brooklyn, New York, he has built a dynamic team over the last six years that’s dedicated to providing timely and accurate services to over 1,000 users located at Defense Health Headquarters.



“ITACS is the foundation for all we do here at Navy Medicine,” Dada said. “Our leadership, military, civilians, and contractors wouldn’t be able to facilitate and execute the [surgeon general’s] mission without a cybersecurity footprint to ensure that our information and data is protected.”



The department is made up of a team of technicians, administrators, support staff, and asset managers, allowing each to focus on their own set of skills, like cybersecurity, asset management, mobile devices, and system integration, accommodating the evolving needs of their users.



Tyrone Baugh, a native of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, and senior help desk support remarked, “We have a behind the scenes job. Everybody has a mission here, from doctors to nurse to civilians to enlisted Sailors who all have a forward-facing job that we directly effect by making sure that they are fully functional and can keep Navy Medicine moving.”



Dada began working at BUMED in September 2019, and shortly after, the department had to shift the scope of their roles into a new arena.



“I first came here just before the pandemic, which was a very challenging time as we had to pivot quickly to supporting a remote work staff, so it really allowed me and the team to step up to the plate and test our bandwidth. Those experience tested me in ways I couldn’t have anticipated, but Navy Medicine exceeded my expectations tenfold in so many positive ways.”



In the last six years, ITACS has seen a host of challenges and opportunities, but the team always rises to the occasion to solve problems and stay ahead of technological trends.



“The best part of my job is getting to help people. It’s important to be sincere and keep smiling in this job, because when people come to us, something is going wrong and they need it fixed, and honestly, they’re not always in the best of moods,” explained Baugh. “So we have to reflect positivity onto them and get them back to work as efficiently as possible.”



As the Navy continues to adapt and embrace technology, a highly skilled IT department is not only essential for day-to-day operations, but they also play a critical role in supporting operational readiness and safeguarding sensitive information.



“My career has always been about supporting the military,” concluded Dada. “The Navy was the first mission I supported, so I had a good relationship here, and I’ve always loved the idea of being able to support our country via the military and their technology space.”



