Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OMA Departures [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OMA Departures

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia 

    192nd Wing

    Airmen from the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, Personnel Support for Contingency Operations (PERSCO) team provide out-processing support during Operation Maverick's Armistice April 22, 2025 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state Air National Guard agile combat readiness exercise, led by the VaANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. Portions of the image were blurred to protect personally indentifiable information and for operational security reasons (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 10:32
    Photo ID: 8989284
    VIRIN: 250422-Z-VZ366-1002
    Resolution: 7404x4936
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OMA Departures [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jonathan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OMA Departures
    OMA Departures
    Operation Maverick's Armistice
    OMA Departures

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virginia AIr National Guard
    VaANG
    Savannah Air National Guard Base
    192nd WIng
    OMA2025
    2025 Mavericks Armistice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download