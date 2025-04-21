OMA Departures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, Personnel Support for Contingency Operations (PERSCO) team provide out-processing support during Operation Maverick's Armistice April 22, 2025 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state Air National Guard agile combat readiness exercise, led by the VaANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. Portions of the image were blurred to protect personally indentifiable information and for operational security reasons (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)