    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia 

    192nd Wing

    Air National Guardsmen from Virginia and New Hampshire cross the flightline at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice, April 21, 2025. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state Air National Guard agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 10:32
    Photo ID: 8989270
    VIRIN: 250422-Z-VZ366-1019
    Resolution: 7548x5032
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OMA Departures [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jonathan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Hampshire Air National Guard
    Virginia AIr National Guard
    VaANG
    192nd WIng
    OMA2025
    2025 Mavericks Armistice

