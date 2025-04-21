OMA Departures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air National Guardsmen from Virginia and New Hampshire cross the flightline at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice, April 21, 2025. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state Air National Guard agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)