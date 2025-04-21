OMA Departures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, board a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft from the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice April 22, 2025 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state Air National Guard agile combat readiness exercise, led by the VaANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)