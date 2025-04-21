Senior Leaders Gather for 18th Annual CEANCO to Advance Allied and Partner Coordination

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior noncommissioned officers from across NATO conduct physical training in Tallinn, Estonia, April 15, 2025, to kick off the 18th Annual CEANCO. The Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers is the premier senior enlisted security cooperation event across the European theater, hosting more than 40 Allied and partner nation senior leaders in order to build relationships, and share best practices for collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)