51st Fighter Wing Spouse Immersion Tour

Spouses of service members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during the spouse immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. Spouses explored F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs while learning about the capabilities that make the 51st Fighter Wing a key asset in regional defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)