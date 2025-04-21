51st Fighter Wing Spouse Immersion Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The spouse of a service member assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing sits in the cockpit of an A-10 Thunderbolt II during a spouse immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. The tour offered spouses a behind-the-scenes look at the aircraft and support systems that contribute to the air base’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)