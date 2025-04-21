Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st Fighter Wing Spouse Immersion Tour [Image 1 of 5]

    51st Fighter Wing Spouse Immersion Tour

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Spouses of service members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing receive an A-10 Thunderbolt II brief during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. The immersion tour was part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen family engagement and highlight the base’s mission to “Fight Tonight”. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

