51st Fighter Wing Spouse Immersion Tour

Spouses of service members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing receive an A-10 Thunderbolt II brief during an immersion tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2025. The immersion tour was part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen family engagement and highlight the base’s mission to “Fight Tonight”. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|04.23.2025
|04.23.2025 04:04
|8988792
|250422-F-TU760-1002
|7008x4672
|3.59 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|2
|0
