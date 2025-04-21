Marine Corps Family Team Building recognizes over a hundred volunteers for over 90,000 hours of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jessi Stegall a combat graphic specialist with Communication Strategy and Operations, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, receives an award for volunteering over 1,000 during the 2025 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at the Camp Butler Officer’s Club on Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2025. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosts this event to honor volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to serving the regional community. This year, over 190 volunteers received awards, including the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and the Single Marine Program Award for collectively contributing nearly 90,000 hours of volunteer time. Stegall received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and the Top Single Marine Program Volunteer Service Award. Stegall is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)