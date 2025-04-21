Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Family Team Building recognizes over a hundred volunteers for over 90,000 hours of service

    Marine Corps Family Team Building recognizes over a hundred volunteers for over 90,000 hours of service

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Volunteers with the Camp Hanson USO pose for a photo during the 2025 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at the Camp Butler Officer’s Club on Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2025. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosts this event to honor volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to serving the regional community. This year, over 190 volunteers received awards, including the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and the Single Marine Program Award for collectively contributing nearly 90,000 hours of volunteer time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    VIRIN: 250418-M-NV658-1471
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
