    APS-2 site included in Congressional assessment of European defense industrial investments [Image 3 of 3]

    APS-2 site included in Congressional assessment of European defense industrial investments

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.23.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Commander Lt. Col. Omar McKen and Sgt. Maj. Olimpia Valdez lead U.S. House of Representatives Keith Self and Derek Tran and multiple House of Foreign Affairs Committee members, Congressional staffers and others through a maintenance facility at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland April 16. (Cpt. James Bath)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
