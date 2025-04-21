APS-2 site included in Congressional assessment of European defense industrial investments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Commander Lt. Col. Omar McKen and Sgt. Maj. Olimpia Valdez lead U.S. House of Representatives Keith Self and Derek Tran and multiple House of Foreign Affairs Committee members, Congressional staffers and others through a maintenance facility at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland April 16. (Cpt. James Bath)