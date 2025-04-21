The team from Army Field Support Battalion-Poland poses for a group photo with U.S. House of Representatives Keith Self and Derek Tran and multiple House of Foreign Affairs Committee members, Congressional staffers and others at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland April 16. (Cpt. James Bath)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 03:01
|Photo ID:
|8988755
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-A4479-5328
|Resolution:
|2131x1594
|Size:
|670.66 KB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, APS-2 site included in Congressional assessment of European defense industrial investments [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
APS-2 site included in Congressional assessment of European defense industrial investments
No keywords found.