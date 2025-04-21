Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APS-2 site included in Congressional assessment of European defense industrial investments [Image 2 of 3]

    APS-2 site included in Congressional assessment of European defense industrial investments

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The team from Army Field Support Battalion-Poland poses for a group photo with U.S. House of Representatives Keith Self and Derek Tran and multiple House of Foreign Affairs Committee members, Congressional staffers and others at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland April 16. (Cpt. James Bath)

