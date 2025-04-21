Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White Beach flight operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN
    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trenton Garner, from Alliance, Ohio, applies a protective wrap to an MV-22B Osprey, attached to the "Dragons" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, on White Beach Naval Facility in preparation for White Beach Festival, April 11, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 02:14
    Photo ID: 8988699
    VIRIN: 250411-N-DN657-1151
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ALLIANCE, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White Beach flight operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Flight operations
    White beach
    CFAO
    rotor aircraft

