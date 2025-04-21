White Beach flight operations

WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trenton Garner, from Alliance, Ohio, applies a protective wrap to an MV-22B Osprey, attached to the "Dragons" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, on White Beach Naval Facility in preparation for White Beach Festival, April 11, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
