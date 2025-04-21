White Beach flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

A UH-1Y Venom, attached to the "Vipers" of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, is observed by a U.S. Marine Corps crew chief after landing on White Beach Naval Facility in preparation for White Beach Festival, April 11, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)