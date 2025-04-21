White Beach flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines assigned to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct post-flight checks on an AH-1Z Viper, attached to the "Vipers" of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, on White Beach Naval Facility in preparation for White Beach Festival, April 11, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)