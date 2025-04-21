Operation Lone Star Title 8 Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Heriberto Lopez, a security point specialist for Task Force East, Operation Lone Star, patrols alongside a U.S. border patrol agent in Roma, Texas, April, 17, 2025. Newly deputized guardsmen work side by side with border patrol agents in order to prevent, deter, and interdict illegal activity at the Texas border. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)