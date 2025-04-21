Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lone Star Title 8 Ops

    Operation Lone Star Title 8 Ops

    ROMA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Army Spc. Heriberto Lopez, a security point specialist for Task Force East, Operation Lone Star, stands guard during routine patrols in Roma, Texas, April, 17, 2025. Newly deputized guardsmen patrol alongside border patrol agents in order to prevent, deter, and interdict illegal activity at the Texas border. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 23:29
    Photo ID: 8988531
    VIRIN: 250417-Z-GK303-1035
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: ROMA, TEXAS, US
