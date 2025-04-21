Operation Lone Star Title 8 Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Heriberto Lopez, a security point specialist for Task Force East, Operation Lone Star, stands guard with a U.S. border patrol agent during routine patrols in Roma, Texas, April, 17, 2025. Newly deputized guardsmen patrol alongside border patrol agents in order to prevent, deter, and interdict illegal activity at the Texas border. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)