NAVFAC PAC commander visits Waste Water Treatment Plant on JBPHH

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Killian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific, presents Alfredo Buted with his commander's coin to recognize his efforts on a job well done as part of the Effluent Pumping Station (EPS) construction team to balance the Waste Water Treatment Plant mission operations, Department of Health regulations, and construction contractor's project activity risks to repair the 30 MGD EPS by the original contract completion date. Killian along with NAVFAC Hawaii's commanding officer, Capt. James Sullivan and other leadership visited multiple NAVFAC Hawaii project sites and facilities to engage with Sailors, Airmen and civilians. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)