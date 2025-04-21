Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC PAC commander visits Waste Water Treatment Plant on JBPHH [Image 10 of 16]

    NAVFAC PAC commander visits Waste Water Treatment Plant on JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Killian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific, presents Alfredo Buted with his commander's coin to recognize his efforts on a job well done as part of the Effluent Pumping Station (EPS) construction team to balance the Waste Water Treatment Plant mission operations, Department of Health regulations, and construction contractor's project activity risks to repair the 30 MGD EPS by the original contract completion date. Killian along with NAVFAC Hawaii's commanding officer, Capt. James Sullivan and other leadership visited multiple NAVFAC Hawaii project sites and facilities to engage with Sailors, Airmen and civilians. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 22:12
    Photo ID: 8988429
    VIRIN: 250421-N-XM133-1010
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    JBPHH
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    NAVFAC Pacific
    Capt. James Sullivan
    Rear Adm. Jeff Killian
    Alfredo Buted

