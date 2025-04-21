Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC PAC commander visits Waste Water Treatment Plant on JBPHH [Image 9 of 16]

    NAVFAC PAC commander visits Waste Water Treatment Plant on JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Killian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific, visits the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 21, 2025. Killian along with NAVFAC Hawaii's commanding officer, Capt. James Sullivan and other leadership visited multiple NAVFAC Hawaii project sites and facilities to engage with Sailors, Airmen and civilians. Killian recognized selected employees with his commander's coin for their efforts on a job well done.(U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 22:12
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
