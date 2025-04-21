NAVFAC PAC commander visits Waste Water Treatment Plant on JBPHH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Killian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific, visits the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 21, 2025. Killian along with NAVFAC Hawaii's commanding officer, Capt. James Sullivan and other leadership visited multiple NAVFAC Hawaii project sites and facilities to engage with Sailors, Airmen and civilians. Killian recognized selected employees with his commander's coin for their efforts on a job well done (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)