22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, learn about the various types of fire trucks and its equipment during a Silver Flag exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 8, 2025. The 22nd ATF demonstrated its functions as a necessary capability to rapidly deploy and operate from the ground up in austere conditions. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)