U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, learn about the various types of fire trucks and its equipment during a Silver Flag exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 8, 2025. The 22nd ATF demonstrated its functions as a necessary capability to rapidly deploy and operate from the ground up in austere conditions. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8987605
|VIRIN:
|250408-F-AV319-1156
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.