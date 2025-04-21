22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, perform dismount tactic procedures during a Silver Flag exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 8, 2025. Dismount tactics help clear an area through reconnaissance, further securing the base boundary. The 22nd ATF participated in rigorous exercises and diverse training programs to ensure that ATFs are fully prepared to execute assigned missions. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)
