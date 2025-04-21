22nd ATF participates in Silver Flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ivan Eliseeff, an installation patrolman, assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, lies in a prone position during a Silver Flag exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 8, 2025. The 22nd ATF participated in rigorous exercises and diverse training programs to ensure that ATFs are fully prepared to execute assigned missions. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)