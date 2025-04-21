Severe storms impact repair timeline at Wilson Lock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The land side gate at Wilson Lock in Florence, Ala. rests on gate jacks installed April 20, 2025 by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews working for both the Nashville District and Great Lakes and Ohio River Division of USACE. Each gate weighs approximately 650 tons and is lifted using a series of hydraulic jacks. (USACE Photo by Justin Reed)