Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Severe storms impact repair timeline at Wilson Lock [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Severe storms impact repair timeline at Wilson Lock

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The land side gate at Wilson Lock in Florence, Ala. rests on gate jacks installed April 20, 2025 by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews working for both the Nashville District and Great Lakes and Ohio River Division of USACE. Each gate weighs approximately 650 tons and is lifted using a series of hydraulic jacks. (USACE Photo by Justin Reed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:23
    Photo ID: 8987492
    VIRIN: 250420-A-A1409-1001
    Resolution: 975x449
    Size: 137.92 KB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Severe storms impact repair timeline at Wilson Lock [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Severe storms impact repair timeline at Wilson Lock
    Severe storms impact repair timeline at Wilson Lock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Severe storms impact repair timeline at Wilson Lock

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download